Ahmedabad, Jun 9 (PTI) A BJP worker was allegedly bludgeoned to death by a notorious criminal over a personal dispute in Gujarat's Ahmedabad city, police said on Thursday.

The police have detained the accused, Montu Namdar alias Montu Gandhi, for the attack that took place in Khadia area of the city on Wednesday evening, an official said.

The accused had a long-standing dispute with his brother-in-law, who was the victim's close friend, it was stated.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 3) Sushil Agrawal clarified that though the victim, Rakesh Mehta, was a local BJP worker, the murder was not a result of any political rivalry.

As per the FIR, Namdar and his men had allegedly bludgeoned Mehta to death with sticks and baseball bats, when the latter was passing by Hajira Ni Pol locality in Khadia, the official said.

"Namdar is a known criminal of the area and was earlier nabbed for operating a gambling den. He has been at loggerheads with his uncle's family since the early 90s after he married his cousin despite strong opposition from the family and community. Namdar held a grudge against his wife's brother Pavan," the DCP said.

As the deceased was a close friend and supporter of Pavan, Namdar had developed a grudge against Mehta, due to which he killed him, he added.

