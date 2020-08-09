Ahmedabad, Aug 9 (PTI) Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Sunday inaugurated six schools and laid the foundation stones of four others for the benefit of 4,500 students from the tribal regions of the state.

These events were held on the occasion of the World Tribal Day.

The World Tribal Day or the International Day of the World's Indigenous People, was celebrated at 28 places across 14 districts with significant tribal population, with the chief minister participating through video conference from state capital Gandhinagar, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said in a release.

"CM Rupani inaugurated six schools and laid the foundation stones for four others, for the benefit of 4,500 students from tribal regions of the state, at the cost of Rs 136.40 crore," it said.

The chief minister participated in these celebrations through video conference from Gandhinagar, and e-inaugurated model schools, girls' hostels and Eklavya residential schools and sports complexes in the districts of Banaskantha, Sabarkantha, Aravalli, Narmada, and Panchmahal, built at the cost of Rs 71 crore. It will benefit 2,700 students, the statement said.

Rupani also laid the foundation stones for schools and residential schools in Chhota Udepur and Sabarkantha districts to be built at the cost of Rs 65 crore to benefit 1,860 students, it said.

The state government has made arrangements by constructing schools in the remotest villages of the state so that no tribal child remains deprived of education, it said quoting the CM as saying.

Gujarat has also spent Rs 1,00,956 crore under the Van Bandhu Kalyan Yojana for the development of tribals in the state, he said.

