Ahmedabad, Apr 15 (PTI) Leader of Opposition in the Gujarat Assembly, Paresh Dhanani, on Thursday knocked the doors of Gujarat High Court against state BJP president C R Paatil over the issue of procurement and distribution of Remdesivir, a key anti-viral drug, from the party's Surat office to the needy people.

The state BJP's free distribution of 5,000 vials of Remdesivir started from its Surat office from April 10.

In his petition filed before the high court on Thursday, the Congress leader sought action against Paatil and Surat BJP MLA Harsh Sanghavi, who is helping the party's state unit chief in the distribution, for the violation of relevant sections of Pharmacy Act and Drugs and Cosmetics Act.

As per Dhanani's petition, Paatil and others did not have any license to procure, stock and distribute the medicine.

He claimed that Paatil, Sanghavi and others also violated the provisions of Disaster Management Act and the Epidemic Diseases Act.

Dhanani urged the court to direct the state government to form a committee to probe this "illegal activity" of distributing 5,000 Remdesivir injections.

The Congress leader urged the court to initiate "civil and criminal proceedings" against Paatil and Sanghavi as per the findings of the expert committee, which should be constituted by the government to probe the entire incident.

Dhanani also urged the high court to prevent the BJP leaders from distributing the medicine till the pendency of the petition.

