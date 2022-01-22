Anand, Jan 22 (PTI) An FIR was lodged against a crowd of 100 people, including a deputy sarpanch and her supporters, for allegedly flouting COVID-19 norms by taking part in a victory procession in Kasor village in Gujarat's Anand district on Saturday, police said.

Also Read | Assembly Elections 2022: ECI Extends Ban on Physical Rallies, Road Shows Till January 31.

A road show with some 100 people in attendance was taken out in support of Baluben Parmar after she was elected the deputy sarpanch of Kasor panchayat, a Sojitra police station official said.

Also Read | Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: AAP CM Candidate Bhagwant Mann Challenges Charanjit Singh Channi To Contest Against Him From Dhuri.

Most of the attendees, many of who danced to music along the way, did not have masks on and social distancing norms were also flouted, he said.

Parmar and others have been charged under sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (unlawful, negligent act likely to spread disease dangerous to life) of the Indian Penal Code, and provisions of Epidemic Diseases Act and Disaster Management Act, the informed.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)