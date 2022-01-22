Chandigarh, January 22: Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Punjab president and chief ministerial candidate Bhagwant Mann on Saturday challenged Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi to contest against him from Dhuri.

Mann told the media in Amritsar that perhaps Channi did not know that his Chamkaur Sahib assembly seat is a reserve. Bhagwant Mann Announced as AAP CM Candidate for Punjab Assembly Elections 2022.

"Neither I nor our national convener Arvind Kejriwal can contest from there. If Chief Minister Channi has confidence, then he should come to Dhuri and contest against me."

Mann said he (Channi) is welcomed there. "The people of Dhuri will have the final say," he added.

