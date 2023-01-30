Ahmedabad, Jan 30 (PTI) Former Congress MLA from Gujarat's Anand district Kanti Sodha Parmar quit the party and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the presence of state unit president C R Paatil on Monday.

Also Read | @ianuragthakur @ChouhanShivraj Union Minister @ianuragthakur Said That These Games Have … – Latest Tweet by Prasar Bharati News Services.

Parmar's exit from the grand old party has come less than two months after the BJP recorded a historic victory in Gujarat with 156 seats, while Congress managed to bag just 17 seats.

Also Read | Bihar Shocker: Youth Falls Into Well While Talking on Mobile Phone in Siwan District, Dies.

Paatil welcomed Parmar into the fold at state headquarters in Shri Kamalam in Gandhinagar.

Parmar, who was elected from Anand in 2017, lost to BJP's Yogesh Patel in the December 2022 elections.

“There is nothing left in the Congress party,” Parmar said, claiming that no central Congress leader had come to Gujarat to campaign for the party's candidates during the election.

Earlier in the day, Parmar resigned from the primary membership of the Congress in a letter to the party's state unit president Jagdish Thakor.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)