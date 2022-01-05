Bharuch, Jan 5 (PTI) Four labourers were killed and three injured after a wall they were constructing collapsed on them at a factory in Ankleshwar town of Gujarat's Bharuch district on Wednesday, police said.

The incident occurred around 4.30 pm, following which rescue operations were undertaken and labourers were rushed to a hospital in an in injured state, an official said.

"Several labourers were engaged in the construction of a wall when it collapsed on them. One of them died on the spot, while three others died during treatment at a government hospital in Ankleshwar," said inspector Raghu Karmatiya of Ankleshwar GIDC police station.

Three of the injured workers are hospitalised and undergoing treatment, the official added.

