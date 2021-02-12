Morbi, Feb 12 (PTI) Two persons were killed, while one woman labourer is missing after six to seven silos containing ceramic clay fell on them at a tile manufacturing unit in Morbi district of Gujarat, an official said on Friday.

The accident took place at a tile factory in Rangpur village on Thursday evening, sub-division magistrate D N Zala said.

The bodies of two men, including the factory owner's business partner, were pulled out from the debris on Friday afternoon, the official said.

The deceased have been identified as business partner Sanjay Sanandiya and lab technician Arvind Gami, while rescue operations are underway to find a missing woman labourer, he said.

"Each of the silos contains around 60 tonnes of clay used for manufacturing tiles. Due to some unknown reasons, around six to seven of them suddenly fell on Thursday evening, trapping the three victims under debris of clay and steel," Zala said.

