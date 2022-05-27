Ahmedabad, May 27 (PTI) Gujarat registered 23 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 12,25,058, while there was no addition to the toll, which stood at 10,944, an official said on Friday.

The recovery count increased by 33 to touch 12,13,920, leaving the state with an active caseload of 194, he added.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,25,058 new cases 23, deaths 10,944, discharged 12,13,920 active cases 194 and people tested so far - figures not released.

