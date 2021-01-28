Ahmedabad, Jan 28 (PTI) A month-long budget session of the Gujarat legislative assembly will start from March 1, it was announced on Thursday.

Governor Acharya Devvrat, through a notification, has convened the assembly session for budget presentation from March 1, an official release said.

The date for presentation of the budget is yet to be decided, but it will be either on the first or second day of the month-long session, sources in assembly secretariat said.

Meanwhile, Gujarat deputy chief minister Nitin Patel, who holds the finance portfolio, will present the budget for the ninth time.

Patel, in a release, said budget proposals are being given final touches after holding meetings with various stakeholders.

Patel has held meetings with various government departments and heard out their demands regarding budget allocation, the release said.

