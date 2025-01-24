Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], January 24 (ANI): Five people were taken into custody after a raid conducted by the Gujarat Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) team at a drugs manufacturing factory in Khambhat area of Anand district, police said on Friday.

According to ATS Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Sunil Joshi, drugs worth crores of rupees were seized during the raid.

Further details are awaited.

Earlier in November 2024, the Gujarat ATS arrested a man for allegedly sharing the details about the movement of Coast Guard ships with a Pakistani agent, officials said.

According to police, the accused, identified as Deepesh Gohel, used to get Rs 200 per day from a Pakistani agent, Sahima. The accused came into contact with the Pakistani agent through Facebook seven months ago.

"Gujarat ATS has registered an espionage case. An accused named Deepesh Gohel has been arrested. He worked near the Okha JT for the last three years. He welded the ships in Okha. Seven months ago, he added a Pakistani friend on Facebook named Sahima," SP K Siddharth told ANI.

He added that the accused shared sensitive information and said the accused got Rs 42, 000 from the agent.

"They exchanged numbers, and he came to know that Sahima works in the Pakistan Navy. She asked for the names, details, and movement of the Coast Guard ships stationed in Okha JT... They made a deal of Rs. 200/day. In the last 7 months, bank transactions worth Rs. 42,000 took place... He knew that providing such information was prohibited...," he said.

"A case has been registered under sections 61 and 148 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for criminal conspiracy against the state. He has been arrested...," he added. (ANI)

