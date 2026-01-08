Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], January 8 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday chaired a review meeting at Manthan Sabhagar, State Forest Headquarters, Dehradun. The review meeting was organised to accelerate the implementation of development works and schemes in Dehradun district.

Earlier, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday participated in a seminar on "Fortifying the Himalayas - A Proactive Military-Civil Fusion Strategy in the Middle Sector" at the RS Auditorium, Clement Town, Dehradun.

Also Read | Who Is Pamela Goswami? West Bengal BJP Leader Sparks Social Media Frenzy, Shares 'Relocating for You' Posts by Fans.

Addressing the seminar, CM Dhami said that protecting the nation is a shared responsibility and highlighted the government's focus on development and infrastructure in border areas to strengthen them socially, economically, and strategically.

"I believe that defending the nation is not solely the responsibility of the armed forces, but a duty for all of us, and the citizens living in the border areas have fulfilled this responsibility admirably, time and again. For this reason, development has also been undertaken in the border regions," CM said.

Also Read | Why Is the Stock Market Down Today?.

"Many innovations are being implemented for the empowerment of the border areas, basic necessities are being provided in many areas, networks are being established, and a road network is being built. This has not only facilitated the movement of people in these areas but has also significantly strengthened them from a tourism, trade, economic, and strategic perspective," he added.

A day earlier, the 22nd meeting of the Uttarakhand State Wildlife Board was held at the Secretariat under the Chairmanship of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

Expressing concern about the rising number of human-wildlife conflicts, the Chief Minister directed that more effective measures be implemented to control them.

He emphasised the need to enhance vigilance in areas affected by bears, leopards, tigers, and elephants, and instructed the Forest Department and district administration to ensure a joint monitoring mechanism.

The Chief Minister directed that regular patrolling, digital surveillance, and early-warning systems remain fully operational in sensitive areas. He said that solar fencing, bio-fencing, honey bee fencing, watchtowers, and other protective measures must be mandatorily installed in affected villages. He also instructed officials to organise awareness camps to sensitise rural communities about safety and to keep Rapid Response Teams continuously active. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)