New Delhi [India], February 10 (ANI): Eleven Pakistani fishing boats have been seized in the creek area of Harami Nalla in Gujarat's Bhuj, Border Security Force (BSF) informed on Thursday.

As per the BSF's statement, intrusion of Pakistani fishing boats and fishermen was detected on February 9 in the general area of Harami Nalla. "During overnight search operations, eleven Pakistani fishing boats were seized," they said.

The BSF also added that three groups of commandos have been airdropped by the Air Force helicopter from three different directions. "Commandos are closing in where the Pakistanis are hiding," they said.

Further, the security forces informed that the extreme marshy area, mangroves and tidal waters have made the task of the troops challenging.

A search operation is underway. (ANI)

