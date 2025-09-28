Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], September 28 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel inaugurated the 11th Asian Aquatics Championship at the newly constructed Veer Savarkar Sports Complex. Minister of State for Sports Harsh Sanghavi was also present at the inauguration ceremony held at the Veer Savarkar Sports Complex.

The Chief Minister presented the winners of the 200-meter freestyle competition with their medals.

While inaugurating the tournament, the Chief Minister stated that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has successfully built a robust sports culture and world-class infrastructure. Citing recent events such as the Hockey Asia Cup, Para Athletics World Championship, and Commonwealth Weightlifting Championship, he affirmed that the nation is now fully equipped to host major national and international competitions.

Remembering the freedom fighter Veer Savarkar, the Chief Minister said that the great freedom fighter was also a skilled swimmer. To escape British captivity, Veer Savarkar jumped from a ship and swam across the sea to reach France. The Chief Minister added that naming this state-of-the-art sports complex and today's aquatics competition after Savarkarji is a befitting tribute to his unique swimming skills.

Welcoming athletes from 29 countries to the World Heritage City of Ahmedabad, the Chief Minister highlighted India's long and proud association with aquatics. From the London Olympics in 1948 to the present, Indian swimmers have consistently represented the nation in global competitions. He also commended the outstanding contributions of the country's finest swimmers.

Expressing pride that Gujarat has been entrusted with hosting the 11th Asian Aquatics Championship, the Chief Minister said that under the visionary leadership of the Prime Minister, India's sports sector has undergone a remarkable transformation over the past decade.

He noted that this is the most promising era for young athletes, with abundant opportunities now within their reach. Guided by the Prime Minister, a National Sports Policy is taking shape, and a comprehensive ecosystem is being built--from the grassroots to the Olympic level. As a result, sporting talent is finding the right platforms, enabling India to nurture and produce world-class athletes.

The Chief Minister mentioned that in the recent Parliament session, the Central Government has taken a historic step in favour of athletes by passing the National Sports Governance Bill 2025 and the Anti-Doping Amendment Bill 2025. With the country's best sports facilities available, Indian athletes are now delivering outstanding performances in international competitions, creating new records, and winning more medals. Indian athletes have also shone at the Paralympics.

Chief Minister said that to prepare the country's athletes for international-level competitions, the Prime Minister launched the 'Khelo India' and 'Fit India' campaigns. Today, the best infrastructure for training, conditioning, and practice is being made available to players in the country.

India has proven its capability to host all types of world games. An application has recently been submitted for the Asian Games 2029, while preparations are also underway in the right direction for the 2036 Olympics. He further added that in 2029, Ahmedabad will host international competitions of police and fire personnel.

Speaking about the sports infrastructure in the state, the Chief Minister said that under the guidance of the Prime Minister, sports facilities have progressively developed in Gujarat. Due to the development of aquatic sports infrastructure in Gujarat and the hard work of its athletes, the state's players are excelling in aquatics.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister also highlighted the achievements of Gujarat's successful swimmers. He said that in the last two years, 73 athletes from Gujarat have won 38 gold, 54 silver, and 46 bronze medals in international competitions through various schemes, bringing pride to the state.

The Chief Minister further shared that a world-class Sardar Patel Sports Enclave is being developed over 233 acres near the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad, along with a Para Athlete High-Performance Centre for Divyang sportspersons. He emphasised that these initiatives reaffirm the state government's commitment to providing top-tier sports infrastructure for athletes.

The Chief Minister also invited athletes from around the world to experience Gujarat's cultural heritage by visiting the ongoing Shakti Parv Navratri festival in the state.

Minister of State for Sports Harsh Sanghavi, in his address at the inauguration ceremony, said it is a proud moment for the entire state that Gujarat has been entrusted with hosting the Asian Aquatics Championship--the first time this prestigious event is being held in India. He noted that under the guidance of the Prime Minister and the dynamic leadership of the Chief Minister, Gujarat is steadily emerging as a sports hub.

He highlighted that iconic facilities such as the world's largest Narendra Modi Stadium, the Sardar Patel Sports Enclave, and the Veer Savarkar Sports Complex are venues where countless athletes can pursue and realise their dreams. He praised Gujarat's athletes for their remarkable achievements on international platforms, which have brought global recognition and pride to the state. He remarked that this championship strengthens Gujarat's bid for the 2030 Commonwealth Games and the 2036 Olympic Games.

Appealing to athletes to join in the vision of making Gujarat the nation's sporting hub, he also extended an invitation to over 1,100 athletes, coaches, and delegates from 29 countries to experience the cultural vibrancy of Gujarat by participating in Garba--the world's longest dance festival.

Notably, this championship will continue till October 11. The inauguration ceremony featured a beautiful light and sound show along with cultural performances that entertained the audience. The competition began with the march-in of officials and players.

President of the Swimming Federation of India, R.N. Jayaprakash, delivered the welcome address and greeted everyone at the inauguration ceremony. Senior Vice President of Asia Aquatics, Virendra Nanavati, presented the congratulatory message of the President of Asia Aquatics on this occasion. (ANI)

