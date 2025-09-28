New Delhi, September 28: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Vice President CP Radhakrishnan on Sunday and had an insightful discussion on a wide range of subjects. In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "Called on Vice President Thiru CP Radhakrishnan Ji and had an insightful discussion with him on a wide range of subjects." Earlier today, VP Radhakrishnan graced the valedictory session of the third edition of Unmesha - International Literature Festival in Patna, Bihar, as the Chief Guest, according to the Vice President's Secretariat.

The festival, organised from 25th to 28th September, is a celebration of literature in multiple languages, offering an excellent platform for writers, scholars, publishers, and poets from 15 countries, representing more than 100 languages. Before the valedictory session began at the Unmesha - International Literature Festival in Patna, a minute of silence was observed for the people who lost their lives in the tragic incident at a public gathering in Karur, Tamil Nadu. PM Narendra Modi Pays Homage to Bhupen Hazarika, Zubeen Garg, and SL Bhyrappa in ‘Mann Ki Baat’.

On his first visit to Bihar since assuming office, Radhakrishnan was accorded a warm welcome at Patna Airport by Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, and Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha. Addressing the gathering at the Unmesha, the Vice-President began by stating, "Bihar Dharm, Sanskriti aur Gyan ki Bhoomi hai" ("Bihar is the land of Dharma, culture, and knowledge"). He highlighted that Bihar's contributions to spiritualism are not merely historical but continue to inspire millions globally. Radhakrishnan emphasised that Bihar is a confluence of Buddhist, Jain, and Hindu traditions, making it a unique spiritual heartland. PM Narendra Modi Meets Vishal Sikka: Former Infosys CEO Says ‘Privileged’ to Meet PM, ‘Inspired and Humbled’ by His Grasp of Technology.

He recalled that Siddhartha Gautama attained enlightenment under the Bodhi tree in Bodh Gaya, offering the world a path of peace, compassion, and mindfulness. Referring to Vaishali, the birthplace of Lord Mahavira, the 24th Jain Tirthankara, he noted that Lord Mahavira's message of ahimsa (non-violence), truth, and asceticism shaped not only Jainism but also the ethical and spiritual life of India.

The Vice President highlighted Bihar's ancient centres of learning, including Nalanda and Vikramshila Universities, which attracted scholars from across Asia and reflected Bihar's status as an intellectual powerhouse of the ancient world. He praised the efforts of the Central and State Governments, with international support, in reviving Nalanda University.

Radhakrishnan also mentioned Bihar's rich historical heritage, noting that it was home to powerful empires like Magadha and Maurya, as well as the birthplace of democracy in Vaishali over 2,500 years ago. He drew parallels with the Kudavolai system of elections in the Chola kingdom, emphasising India's ancient commitment to self-governance.

Highlighting Bihar's role in social change, the Vice President recalled the Champaran Satyagraha led by Mahatma Gandhi and the Total Revolution Movement led by Lok Nayak Jayaprakash Narayan, in which he actively participated at the age of nineteen, later becoming the District General Secretary of the movement. He noted that Bihar has consistently been a cradle of change and conscience, having contributed national leaders such as Dr. Rajendra Prasad, India's first President, and Lok Nayak Jayaprakash Narayan, the conscience keeper of Indian democracy.

Radhakrishnan also highlighted Bihar's cultural heritage, including Mithila painting, folk theatre like Bidesia, and festivals like Chhath Puja, calling Chhath one of the most disciplined and ecologically conscious festivals in the world, with devotees worshipping both the rising and setting Sun. He praised the state for continuing to produce some of the nation's brightest minds serving in civil services, academia, technology, and law.

The Vice-President recalled his interaction with a European dignitary, who asked how India remains united despite its many languages and cultures, to which he replied that, despite the diversity of languages, our Dharma is one. The Vice President expressed his happiness in addressing the third edition of Unmesha, one of Asia's largest and most inclusive international literature festivals. He emphasized the festival's celebration of literature as a tool to shape societies, transform minds, and create lasting legacies, bringing together writers, poets, scholars, translators, and publishers from around the world.

He added that "Unmesha" signifies the awakening or unfolding of new ideas, narratives, and perspectives, celebrating diversity in thought and bridging divides of language, culture, geography, and ideology. Radhakrishnan expressed confidence that Unmesha will continue to be a cornerstone of literary culture, inspiring future generations of writers, thinkers, and readers. Radhakrishnan took the oath as the Vice President earlier this month.

