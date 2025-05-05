Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], May 5 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel inaugurated the campus developed by Motabar Kadva Patidar Samaj Sudharak Mandal and Narayan Samatva Naturopathy Center at Chhatral.

At Chhatral, during the inauguration of the campus by the Samaj Sudharak Mandal and the launch of the Naturopathy Center, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel urged citizens to actively contribute to the vision of Viksit Bharat @2047 and Viksit Gujarat, while embracing the nine resolutions outlined by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister stated that the institution actively promotes resolutions such as 'Catch the Rain,' 'Make Cleanliness a Habit,' 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam,' and natural farming, while also guiding others in these efforts. He further emphasised the importance of embracing natural farming and moving away from chemical-based agriculture through the newly established Naturopathy Center.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister also shared detailed insights into the Namo Lakshmi and Namo Saraswati schemes launched by the state government for the welfare of daughters. He noted that when society collaborates with the government in any area of development, the pace of progress for both the state and the nation accelerates significantly.

Addressing the growing incidence of serious illnesses at a young age, the Chief Minister emphasised that natural farming is the need of the hour to combat such challenges. He noted that, inspired by the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and guided by the Governor, a large number of farmers across the state have begun embracing this sustainable approach.

On this occasion, former Deputy Chief Minister Nitinbhai Patel highlighted the various activities undertaken by the institution. He also emphasised the importance of contributing to the development of both the state and the nation, aligning with the Prime Minister's vision of Sauno Saath, Sauno Vikas.

During the event, in the presence of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and other dignitaries, the campus named Dampu Patel Campus was inaugurated. Spread across thirty-five vighas of land, it was developed by the Motabar Kadva Patidar community with the support of community leaders and donors. Additionally, the Samatva Naturopathy Centre was also inaugurated.

It is worth mentioning here that the Samatva Nature Cure Centre in Dampu Patel Campus will focus on maintaining health by considering the five fundamental elements of the body--earth, water, fire, air, and sky. Special emphasis will be placed on various therapies such as hydrotherapy, mud therapy, heliotherapy, pranayama, along with Ayurveda, naturopathy, yoga and meditation, physiotherapy, panchakarma, massage and body therapy, diet and lifestyle, fasting therapy, acupressure, and acupuncture.

At this event, the Chief Minister was warmly welcomed and honoured by the community leaders.

The event was attended by MLA Dr. Harshad Patel, former MP Shardaben Patel, community leaders Shankarbhai Patel, Govindbhai Patel, Vikrambhai Patel, along with other community representatives, donors of the campus naming initiative, the wellness centre, and the Narayan Samatva Naturopathy Center. (ANI)

