Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], December 4 (ANI): While inaugurating the White Rann of Kutch Rann Utsav 2025 at Dhordo, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel highlighted that the Prime Minister's vision of transforming the Rann of Kutch into a gateway for tourism and a preferred global destination has now been realised.

In this context, he said that Rann Utsav has now become a global event, and the Dhordo Model, created with the inspiration of the Prime Minister through the confluence of society, culture and prosperity, has become a case study for experts across the world.

Also Read | Russian President Vladimir Putin Says India-Russia Cooperation Is Not Aimed Against Anyone, Including US.

He inaugurated the Rann Utsav with a vibrant cultural program themed "Ekatva Ek Desh, Ek Geet, Ek Bhavna" (Unity One Nation, One Song, One Emotion), marking the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram, the national song.

The program showcased performances that highlighted the diverse cultures of various states, traditional Kutch art and the rich cultural heritage of Gujarat.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Hosts Private Dinner for Russian President Vladimir Putin Ahead of Key India-Russia Summit 2025.

He performed the e-inauguration and laid the foundation stone for various development works worth Rs 179 crore at Lakhpat Fort, Tera Heritage Village and Dhordo in the presence of Labour and Employment Minister Shri Kunvarji Bavaliya and Minister of State for Higher and Technical Education Trikam Chhanga to boost tourism in Kutch.

The Chief Minister noted that when Narendra Modi, as the then Chief Minister of Gujarat, initiated Rann Utsav, he had envisioned tourists from across the world coming to Dhordo to experience Kutch's culture, and today that vision has been realised.

He further added that Dhordo has been honored with the 'Best Tourism Village' award by the United Nations agency, the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO). With Kutchi Bhungas, the vibrant folk culture of Kutch and the modern amenities of the Tent City, the Prime Minister's approach of "Virasat Bhi, Vikas Bhi" has been truly realised.

Highlighting that Rann Utsav has boosted Gujarat's tourism industry and has become a medium of economic and social development for many people, the Chief Minister stated that the arrival of lakhs of tourists has provided a global market for traditional handicrafts, empowered rural women economically and accelerated "Vocal for Local" and "Local for Global" through local handicrafts.

He said that under the Prime Minister's vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat and national prosperity, strong emphasis has been placed on developing infrastructure at tourism destinations, leading to excellent facilities across Kutch and Gujarat that have greatly boosted tourism, especially Rann Utsav.

He affirmed the state government's commitment to further strengthening infrastructure for the convenience of tourists. He stated that excellent roads, bus services and rail and air connectivity up to Bhuj, developed under the Prime Minister's vision, have made access to the White Rann easier and led to a steady rise in tourist arrivals.

He added that more than 10 lakh visitors enjoyed the White Rann during the last Rann Utsav. He emphasised citizens to support the Prime Minister's vision of Viksit and Aatmanirbhar Bharat by 2047 and reaffirmed Gujarat's goal of achieving Viksit Gujarat through robust tourism development.

At Dhordo, the Chief Minister visited the White Rann and admired its scenic sunset. He also inaugurated Sardar Smritivan, dedicated to advancing Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's vision of a united and integrated India..The cultural program was attended dignitaries and officials, including District Panchayat President Janaksinh Jadeja, MLAs Keshubhai Patel, Pradyumansinh Jadeja, and Aniruddha Dave, Secretary of Tourism Department Rajender Kumar, Kutch Collector Anand Patel, District Development Officer Utsav Gautam, MD of GLPC Sudhir Patel, Managing Director of Gujarat Tourism Corporation Limited Prabhav Joshi, leader Devjibhai Varchand, and Dhordo Gram Panchayat Sarpanch (Village Head) Miyan Hussain. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)