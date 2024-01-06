Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], January 6 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel inaugurated the 9th Vibrant Ahmedabad National Book Fair 2024 on Saturday which was organized by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation.

After the inauguration, the Chief Minister visited various publisher stalls, including Pustak Parab. During this visit, he also purchased books, including the Shrimad Bhagavad Gita and Ramayana, from one of the stalls.

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation has arranged the 9th Vibrant Ahmedabad National Book Fair 2024, from January 6 to 12, at GMDC Ground. The book fair will be open daily from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.

During the week-long book fair, over 140 book stalls from 65 publishers across the country will showcase millions of books covering a wide range of subjects such as history, Sanskrit, art, architecture, children's literature, religion-spirituality, science, and philosophy available for purchase.

Readers have the opportunity to contribute their books to the fair and receive donated books from fellow readers.

The literary activities accompanying the book fair daily include Literary Week, Children's Film Festival, Gyan Ganga Workshop, Kavi Sammelan, Mushaira, and Talk Show. As part of the literature week, musical programs, speeches by notable figures in the field of art and literature, presentations by young poets and creators, engaging literary discussions, and poetry readings will be featured.

The Gyan Ganga workshop, aimed at fostering writing skills among the youth, will conduct daily workshops on various topics from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Additionally, a dedicated exhibition stall has been established at the book fair to highlight the talents of students from the Municipal School Board in crafting the 'Best out of Waste'.

During the inauguration of the Vibrant Ahmedabad National Book Fair 2024, Ahmedabad Mayor Pratibhaben Jain, MP Kirit Solanki, Deputy Mayor Jatin Patel, Ahmedabad MLAs, Standing Committee Chairman Devang Dani, Municipal Commissioner M Thennarassan, councilors, and book enthusiasts were present. (ANI)

