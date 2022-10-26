Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], October 26 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Wednesday offered prayers at Panchdev Mandir in Gandhinagar to mark the first day of the Gujarati new year.

"Bowed down and took blessings of God and also prayed for the well-being of all the citizens of Gujarat. Wishing a Very Happy New Year to all!" Patel said while addressing the media after the prayers.

Gujarati New Year, also known as Bestu Varas, marks the beginning of the Kartik month of the Hindu calendar.

On this day people visit the temple to offer puja to deities. Dressed up in festival finery, people meet their relatives and friends to wish them a new year. The day is of special significance for traders and businessmen as it is marked the beginning of the financial year for them and hence, new ledgers are opened on this auspicious day. The enterprising people, mostly engaged in business, herald their Bestu Varas with celebrations, feast and revelry.

Gujarati New Year also coincides with Govardhan Puja celebrations in North India, which takes place on the next day of Diwali every year.

The day is also observed by worshipping the Govardhan Hill, as according to legends, Lord Krishna worshipped the hill in order to protect the people of Mathura city in Uttar Pradesh from heavy rain. (ANI)

