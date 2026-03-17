New Delhi [India] March 17 (ANI): The Rajnigandha Achievers Polo Team has won the prestigious Aditya Birla Memorial Polo Cup with an electric performance against Thunderbolts (Army Red) in the finals. It is the second consecutive win of this championship for the Rajnigandha Achievers Polo Team, according to a release.

The tournament, held from March 11 to March 15, brought together four talented teams vying for the prestigious title, making for an electrifying week of high-octane polo action. The final clash saw a thrilling match between the two teams, with Rajnigandha Achievers emerging victorious over Thunderbolts (Army Red) with a decisive 9-5 win in the match held yesterday at Jaipur Polo Grounds.

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The match was marked by Rajnigandha Achievers' consistent dominance across the four chukkers. In the first chukker, a narrow 2-1 lead was established by the Achievers. By the second chukker, the lead was extended to 5-1 as three more goals were scored by Rajnigandha. In the third chukker, both teams added to their tallies, but the lead was further increased to 8-3 by the Achievers. In the final chukker, two goals were added by Thunderbolts, while one more goal was scored by Rajnigandha, culminating in a decisive 9-5 victory. The Rajnigandha Achievers team comprises Shamsheer Ali, Aryaman Singh and Daniel Otamendi, who were all instrumental in the success. Known for excellence, grit, and passion for polo, Rajnigandha Achievers have consistently proven themselves as one of the premier polo teams in the country. With a growing list of accolades, the team remains committed to promoting and elevating the sport of polo. (ANI)

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