Rajkot( Gujarat)[India], April 22(ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Saturday took part in a cleanliness drive at Balaji Hanuman Temple at Rajkot and also participated in the aarti at the temple and interacted with sanitation workers.

In this cleanliness drive, the Gujarat ministers and various other BJP leaders of the state including its state president, CR Patil participated.

The cleanliness drive is named "Mahasafai Abhiyan on Temples". Out of the total religious places where a cleanliness drive has been done, 15 of them have a Gujarat cabinet minister's participation.

In pursuance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal, many state units of the BJP have done cleanliness drives. Swachh Bharat Mission, which aims "to accelerate the efforts to achieve universal sanitation coverage and to put the focus on sanitation", is one of the flagship programmes of the Modi government.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched the Swachh Bharat Mission on October 2, 2014. (ANI)

