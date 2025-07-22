Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], July 22 (ANI): The Gujarat government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, has demonstrated a compassionate approach by ensuring the well-being of lawyers and legal professionals in the state, providing timely financial support to their families in the event of critical illness or during an unfortunate event of demise.

To support this objective, the state government allocates Rs 5 crore annually in the budget for the Bar Council of Gujarat for the welfare of lawyers. In line with this provision, the Bar Council utilises the funds to provide financial assistance to legal professionals through the welfare fund, offering aid during illness or in the event of death, according to a release from the Gujarat Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

As per the provision made in the 2025-26 budget, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel handed over a cheque of Rs 5 crore to the President of the Bar Council of Gujarat, JJ Patel, in the presence of Law Minister Rushikesh Patel, the release said.

JJ Patel also conveyed his gratitude to the Chief Minister for the state government's commitment to the welfare and well-being of all sections of society. District representatives of the Bar Council of Gujarat also thanked CM for his concern for the health of lawyers and his supportive approach during critical times.

Lawyers, who hold an integral and significant position within the judicial system, are assisted by the Bar Council of Gujarat's welfare fund for the treatment of serious illnesses, as well as death assistance to support their families in the event of their demise.

A total of 52,593 lawyers are registered as members of the Bar Council of Gujarat's welfare fund, and approximately 3,000 lawyers have received medical assistance from the fund. Recently, financial aid amounting to Rs 37 lakh was disbursed to 27 lawyers.

Law Secretary Upendra Bhatt (I/C), Additional Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Avantika Singh and senior officials from the Law Department were present during the cheque presentation ceremony. (ANI)

