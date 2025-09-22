Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], September 22 (ANI): Under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and in the presence of Health Minister Rushikesh Patel, the inauguration ceremony of the Gujarat Karmayogi Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (G-Category) was held in Gandhinagar on Monday.

During this ceremony, CM launched the scheme and initiated the enrollment process. On this occasion, the Chief Minister symbolically handed over Ayushman cards to the beneficiary officers and employees of this scheme. In addition, the Chief Minister flagged off and inaugurated 94 new 108 ambulances.

Also Read | Who Is Neha Singh Rathore? All About Bhojpuri Singer As Allahabad High Court Refuses To Quash Case Against Her, Says ‘Used PM Narendra Modi’s Name in Derogatory Manner’.

The Chief Minister further stated that from today, the "Gujarat Karmayogi Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (G-Category)" has come into effect for All India Services officers serving in Gujarat, as well as for state government officers, employees, pensioners, and their families. With the implementation of this scheme, government officers, employees, and their families will now be able to avail themselves of cashless medical treatment of up to Rs. 10 lakh, which will enhance their health and well-being.

Furthermore, from today, the network of 108 emergency ambulances, which provide primary treatment to citizens in times of emergency and ensure they reach hospitals within the golden hour, is also being expanded in Gujarat. The newly inaugurated 94 ambulances have been integrated with modern technology, making them more efficient and advanced. This will ensure that citizens can receive necessary treatment during critical times, he added.

Also Read | 'Festival Gift to the Country': Yogi Adityanath Hails Implementation of Next-Gen GST Reforms, Says 'New GST Rates Will Give New Pace to Economy'.

Chief Secretary Pankaj Joshi, Principal Secretary of the Health Department Dhananjay Dwivedi, Commissioner of Health, Urban Shri Harshad Patel, Commissioner of Health, Rural Dr Ratankanvar Charan Gadhvi, along with officers and employees of the Health Department, were present at this ceremony.

Earlier, on September 21, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel participated in the Annual General Meeting of the cooperative institutions and the Sahkar Se Samriddhi program organised by the Agriculture and Rural Development Council in Amreli, according to an official statement from the Gujarat Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

Amreli District Central Cooperative Bank, Amreli District Cooperative Milk Producers' Union Ltd - Amar Dairy, Amreli District Cooperative Union, Amreli District Government Purchase and Sale Union Ltd. and other cooperative institutions joined this occasion.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel described the Annual General Meeting of the district's cooperative institutions as an opportunity to realise Sahkar Se Samruddhi and stated that in the freedom struggle, under the leadership of two sons of soil, Pujya Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Gujarat was at the forefront. The freedom movement gave impetus to cooperative activities. Gandhiji promoted Gram Swaraj, and Sardar Patel united the farmers, giving a new direction to the freedom movement through milk cooperative societies. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)