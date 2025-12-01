Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], December 1 (ANI): Under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the 187th meeting of the State Level Bankers' Committee will be held on December 2 (Tuesday), at 10:15 am at Narmada Hall, Swarnim Sankul-1, Gandhinagar.

This meeting is periodically conducted to review and invite suggestions on the loan assistance provided by banks to beneficiaries of various welfare schemes of the Central and State Governments, as well as the performance of banks in flagship programmes.

The meeting will also see the participation of Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Das, Executive Director of the Reserve Bank of India Sonali Sen Gupta, as well as senior managers and officers from various nationalised banks.

In this meeting, three Lead District Managers who delivered exceptional performance in the second quarter of the financial year 2025 will be felicitated by the Chief Minister with a trophy and a certificate.

Additionally, the State Level Bankers' Committee will conduct an audio-visual presentation and a holistic review of the banks' performance across various programme areas for the September 2025 quarter.

Earlier, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel while addressing at the GCCI Annual Sneh Milan in Ahmedabad stated that, the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the efforts of Union Home Minister Amit Shah have enabled Ahmedabad to secure the hosting rights for the Commonwealth Games 2030--an opportunity that will set new development benchmarks for the city. He added that this milestone has also paved the way for Gujarat to bid for the Olympic Games in 2036, a CMO release said.

He said that Gujarat has consistently benefited from the Prime Minister's exceptional administrative acumen. During his tenure as Chief Minister, he recognised the potential across all sectors and ensured a business-friendly environment, providing essential infrastructure and institutional support. Consequently, Gujarat has emerged as the nation's growth engine today.

Speaking about Gujarat@75 in 2035, the Chief Minister was confident that by following the path charted by the Prime Minister, Gujarat would set new milestones in fulfilling the vision of a Viksit Bharat @2047. (ANI)

