Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], June 27 (ANI): On the occasion of Ashadhi Bij, the Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel offered prayers to Lord Jagannathji and, along with the saints and dignitaries present, ceremoniously placed the idols of Lord Jagannathji, Subhadraji, and Balramji in the chariot.

Following the rituals, the Chief Minister, with other dignitaries and seers, ceremonially commenced the Rath Yatra.

The CM extended his warm wishes to all on the occasion of Rath Yatra, Ashadhi Bij, and the Kutchhi New Year, a release said.

As the chariots began their journey, devotees chanted "Jai Ranchhod, Makhan Chor,". Speaking on the occasion, Swami Balkrishnadasji noted that while Rath Yatras are held across India, the Rath Yatra of Ahmedabad holds special prominence. He also shared that the SGVP Gurukul Rath Yatra brings the blessings of Lord Jagannath to the people of Memnagar and nearby areas. He also conveyed that it is a matter of joy that the CM ceremonially commenced this year's Yatra.

It is noteworthy that the 18th SGVP Rath Yatra was organised to mark the 124th birth anniversary of Shastriji Maharaj Dharmjivandasji Swami and the Golden Jubilee of Swaminarayan Gurukul, Memnagar. Decorated thematic chariots created a devotional atmosphere as the procession moved through 7 km of surrounding areas, returning to SGVP Gurukul in the evening.

Deputy Mayor Jatin Patel, AMC Standing Committee Chairman Shri Devang Dani, City BJP President Prerak Shah, AMTS Chairman Dharmshi Desai, and Sadguru Purani Balkrishnadasji Swami, along with numerous saints, devotees, and citizens, participated in the Rath Yatra organised by SGVP in Ahmedabad.

Earlier, on the second day of the Kanya Kelavani Mahotsav and Shala Praveshotsav 2025, coinciding with the auspicious occasion of Ashadhi Beej, Chief Minister Patel visited the Primary School in Pundrasan village, Gandhinagar district. He welcomed 197 children into the school by gifting them educational kits.

The Chief Minister also interacted affectionately with the young children, encouraging them to pursue learning with enthusiasm, said the release.CM highlighted that to raise awareness about the importance and necessity of education and to build an educated future generation in Gujarat, Prime Minister Modi launched the statewide Shala Praveshotsav initiative in 2003. As a result of this sustained effort, parents and communities today have come to understand and value the role of education deeply.

The Chief Minister stated that the Gujarat Government has launched several education-focused schemes to ensure no child is deprived of schooling due to financial challenges. He urged parents to utilise these schemes and take responsibility for their children's education.

He noted that government schools are now equipped with modern facilities, such as smart classrooms, and that improved teaching methods have led many students to shift from private to government schools.

The Chief Minister also highlighted that communities are actively working to promote education, with the state government extending full support to such efforts. (ANI)

