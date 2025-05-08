Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], May 8 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has granted in-principle approval for development projects worth Rs 2,204.85 crore under the Swarnim Jayanti Mukhyamantri Shaheri Vikas Yojana (SJMMSVY). This initiative aims to realise the vision of "Earning Well, Living Well" through the planned development of cities and urban areas as part of the Urban Development Year 2025.

The Chief Minister has approved the allocation of this amount based on the proposals submitted by the concerned Municipal Corporations, Municipalities, and Urban Development Authorities, who sought funds for development works aligned with local needs and secured approval through their respective general meetings.

In this year's Urban Development Department budget, the Chief Minister has allocated Rs 30,325 crore, reflecting a 40 per cent increase over the 2024-25 allocation. To develop citizen-centric cities, the CM has approved the fund allocation for various components of Swarnim Jayanti Mukhyamantri Shaheri Vikas Yojana for the planned development works as per the specific requirements of cities.

Under the Mukhyamantri Shaheri Sadak Yojana, the Chief Minister has approved works worth a total of Rs 597.73 crore for the construction of roads in urban areas. Under these development works, approval has been granted for projects worth Rs 464.92 crore in Surat Municipal Corporation, involving 857 roads for activities including carpeting, re-carpeting, widening of existing roads, construction of new roads, and development of CC roads.

In-principle approval has been granted to Bhavnagar Municipal Corporation for Rs 68 crore for 20 road-related works, including four-lane roads, RCC roads, and metal grouting, while Jamnagar Municipal Corporation has received in-principle approval of Rs 43.81 crore for 18 works related to CC roads.

The Chief Minister has also allocated Rs 21 crore to the newly formed Mehsana Municipal Corporation for the construction of new roads, underpasses, approach roads, etc.

Under SJMMSVY, CM has approved a total allocation of Rs 1,249.38 crore for works such as underground drainage, stormwater lines, gardens, libraries, recharge wells, city beautification, unique identity projects, and social infrastructure development in cities and metros. In-principle approval has been granted for the newly formed Municipal Corporations, Rs 200.35 crore for Porbandar, Rs 4 crore for Anand, and Rs 256 crore for Mehsana, along with Rs 451 crore for Bhavnagar Municipal Corporation, Rs 317 crore for Jamnagar, and Rs 171 crore for Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation.

The Chief Minister has given in-principle approval for works worth a total of Rs 170.08 crore for road works, underground drainage, box drains, and bitumen roads for outgrowth area development. From these works, approvals have been given for Rs 71 crore to Bhavnagar Municipal Corporation, Rs 66.91 crore to Jamnagar Municipal Corporation, Rs 22.50 crore to Mehsana Municipal Corporation, Rs 7.99 crore to Godhra Municipality, and Rs 1.68 crore to Gandevi. CM has approved works worth Rs 20.19 crore for three Urban Area Development Authorities for canal-side protection walls, DP road construction, library buildings, etc.

The Chief Minister has approved works worth Rs 11.62 crore for Surat Urban Development Authority, Rs 1.40 crore for Bhavnagar Urban Development Authority, and Rs 7.17 crore for Rajkot Urban Development Authority.

Under the component of private society public participation of SJMMSVY, the Chief Minister has approved fund allocations of Rs 2.49 crore to Vadodara Municipal Corporation for paver block and sewer connection works, Rs 2.29 crore to Kadi Municipality, Rs 0.83 crore to Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation, Rs 3.37 crore to Anand Municipal Corporation, and Rs 0.24 crore to Palanpur Municipality.

In addition, the Chief Minister has approved Rs 7.91 crore for Ankleshwar Municipality for unique identity projects like a sports complex and a senior citizen garden.

During his tenure as Gujarat's then Chief Minister in 2005, Prime Minister Narendra Modi set the direction for planned, holistic development in the state's cities and metros by declaring the Urban Development Year.

Reinforcing the vision of holistic development, the Chief Minister has allocated these funds with a firm resolve to designate 2025 as the Urban Development Year and to transform Gujarat's cities into smart, sustainable, and world-class urban centres. (ANI)

