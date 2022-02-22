New Delhi [India], February 22 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt co-chaired the Apex Committee meeting for DefExpo-2022 at Gandhinagar on Tuesday.

DefExpo-2022 is Asia's largest exhibition on land, naval and homeland security systems which will showcase India's defence manufacturing capabilities and includes participation from world's top defence manufacturing companies, said the Ministry of Defence in a statement.

This 12th edition is being held in the capital of Gujarat, Gandhinagar from March 10-14 this year and the ministry said that it is the "biggest ever so far."

Reviewing the planning and arrangements for the event, Bhatt expressed that DefExpo would give a great opportunity to investments being sought for defence based industries, especially in Gujarat. He brought out that there would be wider participation as the government is very keen in indigenization of defence manufacturing sector. India is heading towards becoming self-reliant in terms of Defence production and is now on the path to being recognized as a net defence exporter. The Minister appreciated the arrangements made by Ministry of Defence in collaboration with the Government of Gujarat for the smooth conduct of DefExpo-2022.

This mega event will provide an opportunity to major Foreign Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) to collaborate with the Indian Defence industry and help promote 'Make in India' initiative envisaged by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Bhatt said that the 12th Edition of DefExpo-2022, the premier Defence Exhibition to be conducted under the aegis of Ministry of Defence, will be magnificent in many aspects as it is in line with the celebrations of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' where we are commemorating 75 years of progressive India. The theme for the event 'Path to Pride' will showcase the glorious history of India's people, culture and achievements.

The Gujarat Chief Minister thanked the Prime Minister for giving the opportunity to host this mega event in Gujarat and applauded the Prime Minister for his vision of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'. He termed it as a matter of pride to host DefExpo-2022 in Gujarat and assured that his Govt would extend its full support to Ministry of Defence for the successful conduct of the event and make it a grand success.

During the meeting, Chief Secy of Gujarat, Pankaj Kumar briefed on various initiatives of Gujarat Govt. Senior officials of Ministry of Defence and Gujarat Govt, Top officials from all Armed Forces viz Indian Army, Indian Air Force, Indian Navy, Coast Guard & Paramilitary officials from CISF, CRFP, NDRF, NSG, BSF & Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) - the nodal agency of event also attended the meeting.

Total 973 exhibitors including 121 foreign Exhibitors from 63 countries have already registered and numbers are likely to increase in the coming days with relaxation in COVID-19 restrictions.

DefExpo-2022 will be held in hybrid format, with stalls in both physical and virtual realms to ensure greater engagement as the exhibitors will be able to cater to both physical and virtual attendees. Exhibition is being planned in a three venue format - exhibition at the Helipad Exhibition Center (HEC); Events and Seminars at the Mahatma Mandir Convention & Exhibition Center (MMCEC) and live demonstration for public at Sabarmati Riverfront. Safety protocols as instituted by Health Ministry will be ensured and followed. (ANI)

