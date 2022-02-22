New Delhi, February 22: Delhi Police have arrested seven persons, including one woman, for plotting and killing the husband of one of the accused over an alleged illicit affair, an official said on Tuesday.

The accused have been identified as Rinku Panwar, Saurabh Chaudhary, Prashant, Gaurav Teotia, Parvinder, Vishan Kumar and Seema, the wife of the deceased. According to the official, a PCR call regarding a body found near the Helipad Road was received at the Begumpur police station at 5.53 a.m. on Monday, following which a police team reached the spot.

The police found a man lying in a pool of blood with gunshot injuries on his vital parts. The deceased, identified as Pradeep (35), was a resident of Rithala who worked as a milkman. Rajasthan Shocker: Youth Dies After Being Beaten Up by Unidentified Goons in Sikar; FIR Lodged.

During the course of investigation, it was revealed that the wife of the deceased, Seema, was having an alleged affair with Gaurav Teotia, who was a tenant of the family.

Police teams were then deployed to search for Teotia and his location was finally traced. On Tuesday, Teotia and his accomplices were nabbed. On sustained interrogation, it surfaced that Teotia and Seema were involved in an illicit relation for the past eight years and aspired to live together.

"But Pradeep's existence became a bone of contention in their aspiration to live together. Therefore, Teotia and Seema decided to remove Pardeep from their way," said the official. Karnataka Shocker: Bajrang Dal Activist Murder in Shivamogga, Curfew Extended Till Friday, Arrests Rise to 6.

Teotia along with his friends and lover hatched the entire conspiracy and also offered Rs 4 lakh to each of his accomplices to execute the murder, the official added. The police have recovered two Splendor bikes, one country-made pistol, six live cartridges and six mobile phones from the accused.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 22, 2022 09:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).