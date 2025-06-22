Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], June 22 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has announced the Gujarat Electronics Component Manufacturing Policy-2025 (GECMS-2025), further strengthening Gujarat's identity as a policy-driven state under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Aimed at transforming Gujarat into a global hub for electronics manufacturing, this new policy brings a significant advantage: projects approved and supported by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India, will be eligible for 100 per cent central assistance when established in Gujarat. Hence, MeitY-approved projects set up in the state will receive dual incentive benefits, one from the Central Government and another from the State Government according to a press release.

Thoroughly aligned with the Central Government's Electronics Component Manufacturing Scheme (ECMS), Gujarat's GECMS-2025 ensures a 100 per cent top-up on central support and guarantees timely disbursement of assistance. Also, once a project receives approval under the ECMS from MeitY, it will automatically become eligible for the same grant-in-aid in Gujarat. The State Government will disburse its incentive within 30 days of the Central Government releasing its assistance.

Gujarat has established itself as a leading manufacturing and automobile hub in India's industrial landscape. With four semiconductor plants now operational in the state, the newly announced policy will further strengthen the upstream industries. This development will reduce import dependency and improve technological resilience. The policy aims to attract over Rs 35,000 crore in new investments and create substantial high-skilled employment opportunities within the state's electronics component manufacturing sector.

Unveiled by the Chief Minister, the policy will boost investment in key segments such as multi-layer and HDI printed circuit boards, lithium-ion cells, SMD passive components, display and camera modules, electronic parts, and the additional required machinery essential for their production. A core focus of the policy is to bridge the talent gap, promote innovation and offer support for Research and development initiatives. Recognised institutions based in Gujarat will be eligible for assistance of up to Rs 12.5 crore from the state government to establish Centres of Excellence, Finishing Schools, or Applied Research Laboratories. Additionally, under the GECMS, turnover-linked incentives will be provided for six years. (ANI)

