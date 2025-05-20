Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], May 20 (ANI): The State SWAGAT Online Public Grievance Redressal Program will be held on Thursday, May 22, in the presence of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said in a release on Tuesday.

Inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and launched in 2003, the State SWAGAT Online Public Grievance Redressal Program is conducted on the fourth Thursday of every month as part of the State-level SWAGAT initiative.

Accordingly, the state-level SWAGAT programme for May 2025 will be held on May 22 in the presence of CM Patel.

Citizens and applicants can submit their representations in person on the same day, between 8:00 am and 11:00 am, at the Chief Minister's Public Relations Unit, Swarnim Sankul-2, Gandhinagar.

The Chief Minister will be at the Public Relations Unit of the Chief Minister's Office post the afternoon to listen to and address citizens' representations during the State SWAGAT programme.

April 24 marked the completion of 22 years of "SWAGAT," the technology-driven grievance redressal programme initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2003.

On this occasion, CM Patel stated that PM Modi set the true course for good governance and inspired everyone to follow that path, according to an official release.

He said the SWAGAT initiative launched by him has brought transformational change in people's lives, becoming an effective medium for solving problems in a paperless, transparent, and hassle-free manner.

Prime Minister's successful efforts to establish a structured grievance redressal system for common citizens, including the poor, underprivileged and rural communities, resulted in the state being gifted with the 'SWAGAT' initiative.

He noted that at a time when the use of technology for online grievance redressal was still a subject of discussion in the country, PM launched the SWAGAT online public grievance redressal programme on April 24, 2003.

The SWAGAT programme was launched with the primary aim of leveraging technology to create an effective link between citizens and the government. He stated that it has become a reliable platform for addressing citizens' everyday grievances swiftly, efficiently and within a defined timeframe. (ANI)

