Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], September 15 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Monday welcomed the Sardar Samman Yatra in Gandhinagar and paid floral tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on the occasion.

According to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) statement, the Yatra, which began from Bardoli and is scheduled to culminate at Somnath, has been organised as part of the year-long celebrations to honour the Iron Man of India and the Architect of Akhand Bharat.

The programme witnessed participation from Minister Raghavji Patel, Member of Parliament H.S. Patel, Narhari Amin, MLAs Kaushik Vekariya, J.V. Kakadiya and Janak Talaviya. State General Secretary Rajni Patel, BJP Vice President Gordhan Zadafia, Gandhinagar Mayor Meera Patel, District Panchayat President Shilpa, and City President Ashish Dave were also present.

In addition, several leaders from cooperative, social and voluntary organisations, along with school and college students, gathered in large numbers to join the event.

Meanwhile, In line with the efforts to realise the dream of the Olympics 2036 and develop world-class sports infrastructure in Gujarat, Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the Veer Savarkar Sports Complex at Narangpura in Gujarat's Ahmedabad, constructed at a cost of Rs 825 crore, and dedicated it to the nation, a release from the Gujarat Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said.

The event was graced by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Union Minister for Sports Mansukh Mandaviya, Agriculture Minister Raghavji Patel, Minister of State for Sports Harsh Sanghavi, and Mayor Pratibha Jain.

While inaugurating a world-class sports complex for the nation's athletes, Union Home Minister Amit Shah stated that sports are the soul of India.

He further said that, since sports originated in India and the country has the youngest population in the world, it should be our aim to achieve excellence in the field of sports.

Shah said that under the Prime Minister's leadership, the sports sector has undergone major reforms, including world-class infrastructure, advanced training, transparent selection processes, and opportunities for top performers to represent India in international competitions.

He added that over the past decade, the entire landscape of Indian sports has been completely transformed. (ANI)

