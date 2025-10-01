Kachchh (Gujarat) [India], October 1 (ANI): Following his visit to the Bhuj Air Force Station, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Upendra Dwivedi on Wednesday visited the Bald Eagle Brigade to review the operational preparedness and capability development initiatives in the Rann and Creek Sector in Gujarat.

The COAS was briefed on operational matters, technology infusion, integration with other security agencies and nation-building initiatives undertaken by the formation.

In a post on X, the Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADGPI) of the Indian Army wrote, "General Upendra Dwivedi, COAS, visited the Bald Eagle Brigade to review the operational preparedness & capability development initiatives in the Rann & Creek Sector. He was briefed on operational matters, technology infusion, integration with other security agencies and nation-building initiatives undertaken by the formation."

He also met the officials of the Bald Eagle Brigade and commended them for their dedication, unwavering commitment to duty and excellent multi-agency synergy.

The social media post reads, "The COAS commended all ranks for their dedication, unwavering commitment to duty and excellent multi-agency synergy while operating in the challenging terrain & weather conditions in the #Kutch region. He also appreciated the formation's innovative efforts in integrating next-generation equipment into the security framework."

https://x.com/adgpi/status/1973346369017614741

Earlier in the day, COAS General Dwivedi visited Bhuj Air Force Station in Gujarat's Kachchh and interacted with the officials of the Indian Air Force.

He was briefed on operational preparedness and the synergy between the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force in the region.

In another post on X, the Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADGPI) of the Indian Army wrote, "#GeneralUpendraDwivedi, #COAS visited Air Force Station #Bhuj today, where he was briefed on operational preparedness and the synergy between #IndianArmy & #IAF in the region."

"During the visit, the #COAS interacted with all ranks of the #IAF, commending their professionalism, dedication and unwavering spirit of jointmanship in safeguarding the Nation and their selfless service towards Nation Building," it added. (ANI)

