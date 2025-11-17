Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], November 17 (ANI): In a major crackdown on cybercrime syndicates, the Gujarat Cyber Centre of Excellence has arrested the key mastermind accused of running scam centres in Myanmar's KK Park and trafficking hundreds of people into cyber-slavery networks across Southeast Asia and West Asia.

In a post on X, Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi informed that the arrested kingpin is believed to have trafficked more than 500 individuals from several countries. He said that victims were lured with job offers and later forced to work in cyber-fraud operations.

Also Read | Prayagraj Shocker: Man Stabs Wife to Death in Uttar Pradesh, Writes on Floor With Her Blood ‘Mera Pati Nirdosh Hai’ To Pass Murder As Suicide; Arrested.

"The Cyber Centre of Excellence, Gujarat, has achieved a major breakthrough by arresting the kingpin behind the scam centres operated by the mafia's in KK Park, Myanmar...This kingpin was responsible for trafficking over 500 citizens from India, Sri Lanka, the Philippines, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Nigeria, Egypt, Cameroon, Benin and Tunisia to Myanmar, Cambodia, Vietnam, Thailand and Dubai forcing them into cyber slavery," Gujarat's Deputy Chief Minister said.

https://x.com/sanghaviharsh/status/1990263210952561075

Also Read | WWE RAW Tonight, November 17: John Cena’s Last RAW Appearance, Becky Lynch Clashes With Maxxine Dupri For Women’s Intercontinental Title, and Other Exciting Matches on WWE Monday Night RAW on Netflix.

Sanghavi said the accused headed an extensive international and domestic trafficking and cyber-fraud network backed by over 126 sub-agents.

"The investigation has uncovered a highly organised international and national trafficking and cyber-fraud network run by the kingpin, supported by more than 126 sub-agents. He maintained constant communication with 30+ Pakistani handlers and had direct connections with over 100 Chinese and foreign company HR networks supplying manpower to cyber-fraud camps," the post further read. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)