WWE RAW airs live from one of the most iconic venues, Madison Square Garden in New York, which will also be the last time John Cena sets foot in World Wrestling Entertainment's flagship show, Monday Night RAW. Apart from being Cena's final WWE RAW, the red brand will see star performers inside the ring in action, as well as many key wrestlers make their presence felt at MSG, which has hosted several memorable Monday Night RAW since 1993. John Cena Becomes Grand Slam Champion, 17-Time World Champion Wins WWE Intercontinental Title For First Time After Beating Dominik Mysterio (Watch Video).

John Cena's Last WWE RAW

Newly-crowned Intercontinental Champion John Cena will make his final appearance on WWE RAW, which will bring an end to an illustrious career on World Wrestling Entertainment's weekly episodes. With 544 RAW matches to his name, Cena is already leading the list of most in-ring battles on the red brand, and could potentially play out his 545th match at MSG, as hinted by the 17-time World Champion on X.

GM Adam Pearce Previews WWE RAW

'The Last Time is Now Tournament' Continues

As many as two matches are scheduled to take place on Monday Night RAW as part of 'The Last Time is Now Tournament' with former heavyweight champion Gunther taking on Je'Von Evans, while Solo Sikoa will face a surprise opponent, with both wrestlers looking to advance further and have a shot at facing Cena in his retirement match. WWE SmackDown Results, November 14: Drew McIntyre Joins The Vision for Survivor Series WarGames, Zack Ryder Returns and Other Exciting Highlights of WWE Friday Night SmackDown.

Becky Lynch's IC Title Up For Grabs

Women's Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch will put her title on the line against Maxxine Dupri. This will be the third time Dupri will challenge Lynch for the title, having lost on the previous two occasions. Expect Lynch to win by all means possible; however, Dupri might have an outside chance, given her recent non-title win over the champion.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 17, 2025 01:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).