Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 22 (ANI): A fire broke out on the 8th floor of a residential building in Subhash Chowk, Memnagar of Ahmedabad in Gujarat on Thursday.

The fire reportedly broke out after a blast. Visuals from the scene show smoke billowing from the building.

Also Read | Gulf First Commercial Brokers Operating From Dubai's Capital Golden Tower Vanishes Overnight; Investors, Including Indians, Lose Millions.

More details are awaited.

Earlier in the day, a massive fire erupted at an electric appliance shop in Baripada, Mayurbhanj district in Odisha.

Also Read | IndusInd Bank Fraud, Incorrect Accounting Lead to Bank's Worst-Ever Show in Q4 With INR 2,329 Crore Loss, Chairman Sunil Mehta Promises No More Setbacks Ahead.

Thick plumes of black smoke were seen billowing into the sky at the site of the incident.

Firefighting teams rushed to the scene, and operations are underway to douse the blaze.

The cause of the fire remains unknown, and investigations are underway to determine the trigger.

No casualties or injuries have been reported so far. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)