Ahmedabad, May 24 (PTI) Gujarat on Tuesday recorded 35 new cases of COVID-19 that raised the tally of infections to 12,24,967, an official from the state health department said.

With the addition of 31 patients discharged from hospitals during the day, the count of recoveries reached 12,13,837, while the toll stood at 10,944, as no new casualties were reported during the day, he said.

The state is now left with 186 active cases, the official said.

Of the latest cases, Ahmedabad reported 24, followed by Vadodara with seven, Surat with two, and Kheda and Rajkot with one case each, he said.

As many as 90,076 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 on Tuesday, taking the total number of doses administered in the state to 10.95 crore, it was stated.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,24,967, new cases 35, death toll 10,944, discharged 12,13,837, active cases 186, people tested so far - figures not released.

