Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], July 3 (ANI): National Commission for Women (NCW) Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar paid a courtesy visit to Gujarat Chief Minister Shri Bhupendra Patel in Gandhinagar on Thursday as part of her official two-day tour to the state, according to the official statement.

During the meeting, both leaders discussed various issues related to women's safety, empowerment, and welfare initiatives in the state.

As part of her itinerary, she is scheduled to attend a women's public hearing in Ahmedabad and participate in various official meetings and programs in Gandhinagar and Palanpur, as per the release.

Earlier in the day, Gujarat CM has emphasised making Gujarat a model of excellent cooperation for the nation and the world through various programmes during the entire International Cooperative Year, 2025.

The International Cooperative Year is being celebrated this year, inspired by the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the country's first Cooperation Minister Amit Shah.

The first quarterly meeting of the high-level committee for planning the statewide celebration of this year was held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

During this meeting, a review was conducted of the action plan for organising various programmes throughout the year as part of the International Cooperative Year celebration.

In this meeting, CM Patel stated that Gujarat, recognised as the birthplace of the cooperative revolution in India, has a great opportunity to accelerate rural empowerment by promoting new cooperative models and thereby make the International Cooperative Year - 2025 a grand success.

He guided that programmes should be organised as per the action plan and celebrated successfully with the participation of cooperative institutions and citizens so that the theme "Cooperatives Build a Better World" is truly realised in Gujarat.

The high-level meeting, held in the presence of Agriculture Minister Raghavji Patel, Food and Civil Supplies Minister Kuvarji Bavaliya, and Minister of State for Cooperation Jagdish Vishwakarma, featured a presentation on the success of various programmes conducted from January 2025 to June 2025 under the International Cooperative Year.

These programmes included cooperative-themed tableaus in district-level Republic Day parades on January 26, seminars on cooperation for women and youth, state-wide tree plantations under the "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam" initiative by cooperative institutions, unions, and societies, and successful sanitation drives at the rural level. (ANI)

