New Delhi [India], May 25 (ANI): Gujarat Police on Thursday brought Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi to Delhi from Ahmedabad's Sabarmati Central Jail.

He was taken to Gujarat by Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) in connection with a case of cross-border smuggling of drugs.

In April, the magistrate's court in Nalia, Kutch granted Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) a 14-day custody of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

Earlier, Bishnoi was also in the custody of NIA and Punjab Police.

On Wednesday, Delhi Police Special Cell arrested one absconding gangster of the Lawrence Bishnoi-Jitendra Gogi syndicate after an exchange of fire.

According to the police, the accused has been identified as Yogesh alias Himanshu and was arrested on Monday.

As per the police, the accused was absconding for three years after being released on interim bail in a case of attempt to murder pertaining to Narela police station in Delhi.

"The accused was involved in 16 criminal cases of attempt to murder, robbery, dacoity, hurt, criminal intimidation and Arms Act etc., in Delhi/NCR and was absconding for three years," said the police.

The officials also informed that firearms including a semi-automatic pistol and two live cartridges were also recovered from the possession of the accused.

A case under relevant sections of law was registered at PS Special Cell in this regard, added the police.

Bishnoi accused in the Siddhu Moosewala murder case was arrested by the Punjab police last year. (ANI)

