Mahisagar/Anand/Vadodara, November 30: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on Congress, calling it a 'barrier' to the country's development.

Besides Congress, taking a jibe at Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Yogi said that the "namoona" from Delhi, would use his 'jhaadu' (party symbol) to 'sweep away' everything the country has.

Holding three rallies in the districts of Mahisagar, Anand and Vadodara in poll-bound Gujarat on Tuesday, Yogi said that while the BJP provides a guarantee of security, prosperity, progress, and public welfare, Congress acts as a barrier to the nation's prosperity. Hitting out at the Congress party further, the Chief Minister further said, "Before 2014, Congress had spread mistrust, anarchy, and corruption in the country. People had lost faith in governance and administration. In such a situation, Gujarat, which was always a 'companion in times of crisis', gave politics a new identity by sending Narendra Modi to Delhi."

Criticising previous governments, he stated that business and religious programmes could not be held in Gujarat 20 years ago, there were riots all around and the youth were unemployed; however, as soon as the government was formed under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, Gujarat's model became a model for the country today.

"The model of Gujarat moves on from being riot-free and curfew-free to attaining the dream of a terrorism- and naxalism-free India," he said.

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister pointed out that India's global prestige has shot up under Modi's leadership adding that the country has defeated the UK which ruled India for nearly 200 years to become the fifth largest economy and is also leading G20, the group of 20 most powerful nations that control 80 per cent of the world's resources.

Attacking the Congress party for giving shelter to the rioters, Yogi stated, "The BJP views 135 crore people as a family, whereas the Congress party is concerned about the upliftment of its own family alone."

"The water of Narmada was taken to every house and village. If the BJP government comes back to Gujarat, then free health insurance cover of Rs 10 lakh will be available. The government of double engine is working in your interest," he said.

Invoking Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel in the Umreth assembly of Anand, Yogi said, "Anand was the 'karmbhumi' of Sardar Patel. He is the architect of present-day India. It was a challenge to merge 563 princely states into the Republic of India. Sardar Patel was the man who took on the responsibility and successfully executed it. The Nawabs wanted either independence or accession to Pakistan."

"When Sardar Patel took action, the Nawab of Junagadh fled so quickly that he forgot his wife and child in this location. Junagadh and Hyderabad are now a part of a unified India, which is the result of his great resolve. The strong resolve of Sardar Patel forced the Nawabs of Hyderabad and Junagadh to bow down," he added. The Chief Minister said that the work of beautifying Ayodhya in its most beautiful form is going on.

"The PM had come for the Deepotsav which was a spectacular event. This is the new Ayodhya. Now there are no riots in Uttar Pradesh. Earlier, there used to be riots every day. Bulldozers no longer just build roads; they also demolish the properties of mafiosos and their henchmen," the UP CM said. Taking a dig at Congress, Yogi said, "Even during their Bharat Jodo Yatra we saw this when they played a film song on stage instead of the national anthem. This is a party that insults soldiers and martyrs.

Yogi further said that Congress and Aam Aadmi Party are a threat to security.

"In Uttar Pradesh, the Congress has two MLAs and the AAP has none. At the time of independence, Bapu had mentioned the Congress' "visarjan." The moment has come to carry it out. BJP's arrival is quite evident as the Congress brother-sister duo is nowhere to be seen. Had there been any possibilities for the Congress, the brother-sister would be seen offering prayers in temples just as they offer 'namaz'," he added.

Notably, the campaign for the first phase of Gujarat elections concluded on Tuesday with the ruling BJP and other political parties making hectic efforts to woo voters on 89 seats spread over 19 districts of Kutch, Saurashtra and South Gujarat. The campaigning ended at 5 pm on Tuesday ahead of the first phase of polling on December 1. The counting of votes will be done on December 8. Results of the Himachal Pradesh assembly elections will also be declared on the same day.

