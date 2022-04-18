Ahmedabad, Apr 18 (PTI) Gujarat on Monday reported 13 COVID-19 cases, taking its tally to 12,24,170, while the death toll stood unchanged at 10,942, a state health department official said.

So far, 12,13,127 people have been discharged post recovery, including 32 during the day, leaving the state with an active caseload of 101, he said.

The new cases comprised eight in Ahmedabad, two each in Vadodara and Gandhinagar and one in Anand, he said.

A government release said 62,733 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 on Monday, taking the total number of doses administered so far to 10.67 crore.

The adjoining Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu continued to remain coronavirus-free, a local official said.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,24,170, new cases 13, death toll 10,942, discharged 12,13,127, active cases 101, people tested so far - figures not released.

