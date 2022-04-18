Jaipur, April 18: A 28-year-old man killed his wife and son before committing suicide at Gaovani village under Neem Ka Thana Sadar police station area in Sikar. The family used to live in Mumbai but had come to their native village to celebrate Holi.

Police have also found burn injuries on the body of the woman, reported TOI.

Police said the matter came to notice at 10.30pm on Saturday when the locals intimated them that they had not seen the family since Friday. Karnataka Shocker: Woman Kills Six-Month-Old Son, Commits Suicide Following Husband’s Demise

"Our team reached the house which was locked from inside. As we barged into the house, the body of a man was hanging from the ceiling and the bodies of a woman and a child were lying on the bed of the same room," said a senior police officer at the Neem ka Thana Sadar police station area of Sikar on Sunday.

"The deceased were identified as Sampat Kumawat, his wife Pooja Kumawat (24) and their son Cheenu (2). during primary investigation, it was found that Sampat first killed his wife and son and later committed suicide. Bodies were sent for autopsy," the officer said. Chennai Shocker: 22-Year-Old Man Dies by Suicide After Wife Breaks His Mobile for Speaking With Another Woman

Police said burn injury marks were present on the body of the woman. "We have sealed the house, especially the room in which bodies were found." the officer said.

Police said kumawat and his family were living in Mumbai but had come to the village on Holi and did not return. "He was a construction worker and was a specialist in installing tiles in houses. No dispute has been found so far," the officer added.

The officer said, "No suicide note has been found. Also, as per the neighbours the family had not shown any signs of brawl."

