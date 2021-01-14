Ahmedabad, Jan 14 (PTI) The coronavirus tally in Gujarat rose to 2,54,314 on Thursday with the addition of 570 new cases, the state health department said.

With three more deaths, the total COVID-19 fatalities in the state increased to 4,357, it said.

The number of recovered cases went up to 2,42,901 with 737 more patients getting discharged from hospitals during the day, said the department in a release.

With this, the state's recovery rate rose further to 95.51 per cent, it said.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 2,54,314, new cases 570, deaths 4,357, active cases 7,056, people tested so far figure not released.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)