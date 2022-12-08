New Delhi, Dec 8 (PTI) Seaplane operations between Sabarmati river front and the Statue of Unity launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2020 was discontinued due to "commercial and COVID-19 reasons", the civil aviation ministry said on Thursday.

In a written question in Lok Sabha, Congress MP Revanth Reddy asked the ministry whether it is aware that Gujarat spent Rs 77 million to start an "ill-fated seaplane project that operated for less than six months in 2020-21".

Also Read | Kurhani By-Election Result 2022: Sushil Modi Demands CM Nitish Kumar's Resignation After JDU Lost Bihar Bypoll.

He also asked if the previous operator, SpiceJet subsidiary SpiceShuttle (SG, Delhi International), has reportedly not re-tendered for the contract Seaplane operations.

In his written reply, Minister of State for Civil Aviation VK Singh said the ministry introduced a new mode of transportation - seaplane operations from water aerodromes under UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik) scheme.

Also Read | Hyderabad: Doctors Remove 12 kg Liver From 50-Year-Old Woman, Perform Kidney Transplant at KIMS Hospital.

"Sabarmati River Front & Statue of Unity water aerodromes were identified in UDAN for seaplane operations. An airport of the State Governments, Airports Authority of India (AAI), Public Sector Undertakings and Civil Enclaves and which is included in the awarded routes of UDAN and requires upgradation/development for commencement of UDAN operations, is developed under 'Revival of unserved and underserved airports' scheme," Singh said.

"The state government of Gujarat has informed that they have spent Rs 7,77,65,991 for development of infrastructure and security equipment for seaplane operations."

He said seaplane operations commenced on October 31, 2020 and discontinued on April 11, 2021, "due to commercial and COVID-19 reasons".

"This route has not been offered under UDAN thereafter".

The minister said UDAN is a market driven scheme.

"Interested airlines based on their assessment of demand on particular routes, submit their proposals at the time of bidding under UDAN. Bids are invited by the Airports Authority of India, the implementing agency, from time to time," he said.

In response to a question whether the state government has sent a request to the ministry for an allocation of Rs 1.2 billion to purchase two seaplanes to independently operate the service, Singh said, "There is no provision under the ''revival/upgradation of airports/water aerodromes/heliports'' scheme to provide funds for acquisition of an aircraft."

Modi had launched the country's first seaplane service between the Statue of Unity near Kevadiya in Gujarat's Narmada district and Sabarmati river front in Ahmedabad in October 2020.

He had travelled in the maiden flight of the twin-engine plane from a lake close to Sardar Sarovar Dam and landed at Sabarmati riverfront.

In a written reply in Gujarat assembly earlier this year, Minister of Transport Purnesh Modi had said the seaplane has not been operational since April 10, 2021. He also said the government is considering resuming the services and a tender will be floated for it soon. The operations were also closed for maintenance for 47 days earlier.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)