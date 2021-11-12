Ahmedabad, Nov 12 (PTI) Gujarat registered 21 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the tally in the state to 8,26,887, while the death toll remained unchanged at 10,090, an official said on Friday.

Also Read | .

The recovery count stood at 8,16,577 after 35 persons were discharged during the day, leaving the state with 220 active cases.

Also Read | SSC MTS 2020 Tier 1 Tentative Answer Keys Released At ssc.nic.in; Here Are Steps To Downlaod.

A release said 7.37 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the state so far, including 4.22 lakh during the day.

No new case was registered in adjoining Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu in the last 24 hours, leaving the Union Territory's tally at 10,654 and recovery count at 10,650.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 8,26,887, new cases 21, deaths 10,090 discharged 8,16,577 active cases 220 and people tested so far - figures not released.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)