Ahmedabad, Oct 24 (PTI) Gujarat on Monday recorded 42 new cases of coronavirus, raising the tally of infections to 12,76,573, an official from the state health department said.

At least 49 patients recovered from the infection during the day, taking the count of recoveries to 12,64,944, while the toll remained unchanged at 11,038, he said.

With this, the state currently has 591 active cases, of which three patients are on ventilator support, the official said.

Of the latest cases, Ahmedabad reported the highest number of 15 infections, followed by Surat with 10, Sabarkantha and Vadodara five cases each and Jamnagar two, among others, he said.

The state has administered 12.74 crore COVID-19 vaccine jabs so far, the official said.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,76,573, new cases 42, death toll 11,038, discharged 12,64,944, active cases 591, people tested so far - figures not released.

