Ahmedabad, Oct 16 (PTI) Gujarat on Sunday recorded 60 new cases of coronavirus that raised the tally of infections to 12,76,078, an official from the state health department said.

With 75 patients recovering from the infection during the day, the count of recoveries reached 12,64,323, while the toll remained unchanged at 11,037, the official said.

The state is now left with 718 active cases, with one patient in critical condition, he said.

The highest number of 21 new cases were reported in Ahmedabad, followed by Surat with 19, Vadodara 10, Rajkot four and Gandhinagar two cases, among others.

At least 22,136 people were vaccinated against the infection during the day, taking the total number of vaccine doses administered so far to 12.73 crore.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,76,078, new cases 60, death toll 11,037, discharged 12,64,323, active cases 718, people tested so far - figures not released.

