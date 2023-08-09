Surat (Gujarat) [India], August 9 (ANI): Students from Shri Swaminarayan Gurukul Vidyalaya in Gujarat’s Surat formed a human chain in the shape of India's map on Wednesday to highlight the slogan 'Meri Maati, Mera Desh' (My Soil, My Country).

This was done to pay tribute to the courageous troops who gave their lives in defence of the nation.

The Central Government has announced that it will organise a nationwide ‘Meri Maati Mera Desh’ campaign from August 9th to 30th to pay tribute to the ‘Veers’ who laid down their lives for the country.

The closing ceremony of the programme will be held at Kartavya Path in Delhi on August 30th.

The 'Meri Maati Mera Desh' campaign will include programs at the village, and block levels, by local urban bodies, as well as at the state and the national level.

"The campaign will include various programs across the country to remember the bravehearts (Veers). Shilaphalakams (memorial plaques) commemorating them will be installed in village panchayats.

"This campaign is the concluding event of the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav,' which began on 12th March 2021, and has witnessed widespread public participation (Jan Bhagidari) with over 2 lakh programs organized across India," read a press release by the Ministry of Culture.

Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, recently announced this campaign during his Mann Ki Baat broadcast. The campaign aims to honour the brave freedom fighters and bravehearts who sacrificed their lives for the country. (ANI)

