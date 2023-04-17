Botad, Apr 17 (PTI) Three coaches of a diesel-electric multiple unit (DEMU) train parked in the yard of Botad railway station in Gujarat were gutted in a fire on Monday afternoon, an official said.

An inquiry has been launched to find out what caused the incident, Divisional Commercial Manager Mashooq Ahmed of Western Railway's Bhavnagar Division said.

"No one was injured in the incident as the train, which departs for Dhrangadhra at 6pm daily, was empty. The cause of the fire is not known," he said.

Botad Municipality fire officer Raju Dhadhal said the fire, which engulfed three coaches after breaking out at 3:45pm, was doused by 4:25pm after three fire-tending vehicles were deployed.

