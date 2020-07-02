Ahmedabad, Jul 2 (PTI) Gujarat on Thursday recorded its highest one-day increase of 681 coronavirus cases, taking the case count to 33,999, the state health department said.

This is the sixth straight day when more than 600 new coronavirus patients have come to light in the state.

Also Read | COVID-19 Cases in Delhi Rise to 92,175 After 2,373 New Cases Reported Today: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on July 2, 2020.

Nineteen patients succumbed to the infection, taking the death toll due to the pandemic in the state to 1,888, the health department said in its statement.

563 COVID-19 patients were discharged from different hospitals in the state, taking the total of recovered patients to 24,601.

Also Read | Mahatma Gandhi Statue Re-Inaugurated Outside Indian Embassy Month After Being Vandalised During George Floyd Protests.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 33,999, new cases 681, total deaths 1,888, discharged 24,601, active cases 7,510 and people tested so far 3,88,065.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)