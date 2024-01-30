New Delhi [India], January 30 (ANI): Gujarat's tableau on Dhordo tourism village showcased during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi has bagged first place in the people's choice category, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel announced on January 30.

A total of 25 tableaus were presented by the states, Union Territories, and various ministries of the country during the parade on the 75th Republic Day.

Also Read | JDU Will Lose All Seats From Bihar in Lok Sabha Polls: Arvind Kejriwal on Nitish Kumar's Volte-Face to NDA.

Dhordo, a small village located in the Kachchh district of Gujarat on the western tip of India, has become synonymous with its rich cultural heritage. This border village is known as the gateway to the picturesque White Rann, celebrates its traditional handicrafts, folk music, and annual Rann Utsav.

Dhordo has now been awarded the prestigious title of "Best Tourism Village" by the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO). This recognition sets the stage for the theme of the Gujarat state tableau: 'Dhordo: A Global Icon of Gujarat's Border Tourism."

Also Read | High-Tech Meth Lab Busted in Greater Noida: Delhi Police Bust Methamphetamine Laboratory Run by African Nationals, Four Arrested.

In a post on 'X', the chief minister said, "I am extremely happy to inform you that the Gujarat tableau displayed in the parade organised at Kartvyapath, New Delhi, as part of the Republic Day celebrations has bagged first place in the people's choice category."

He further said that the Gujarat tableau also bagged second place in the judges' choice category.

Patel further said that the tableau, which was based on the theme 'Dhordo: Global Identity of Gujarat's Border Tourism', covered interesting aspects of the art and culture of Kutch.

"It is a matter of great pride for all of us that the tableau from Gujarat has bagged the first position in the people's choice category for the second year in a row. Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendrabhai Modi had dreamt years ago that the white desert of Dhordo would become a global tourism hub," Patel wrote.

Patel also said, "Thanks to the development of Kutch under the guidance of the prime minister, Dhordo was recently adjudged as the "Best Tourism Village" by UNWTO" and also added that the tableau reflected various cultural aspects of Kutch, such as Rann Utsav, traditional mud house called as Bhunga and handicrafts.

"Congratulations to the team involved in the production and presentation of this tableau and to all Gujaratis. I also express my gratitude to all the citizens who voted for Gujarat's Tableau...Jay Jay Garvi Gujarat," Patel said in his post.

The tableau ingeniously captures Gujarat's geographical location through a rotating globe at the forefront. Above this globe, the map of Gujarat unfolds, showcasing the unique Kachchhi houses known as Bhunga, local handicrafts, and Rogan artwork.

This captivating portrayal paints a vivid picture of a beautiful, cultured, and vibrant village that has become a beacon for global tourism. Notably, the tableau features a scene where a foreign tourist, adorned in traditional attire, makes a digital payment, symbolizing the technological advancements in this village.

As the tableau progresses, women dressed in traditional attire grace the scene, engaging in the traditional Garba.

This representation pays homage to the historical and cultural roots of Gujarat. Recently, UNESCO recognized Gujarat's Garba as part of the Intangible Cultural Heritage, a source of immense pride not only for every Gujarati but for every Indian. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)